Bottos (BTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,340.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $745,504.32 and approximately $35,340.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00877084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00096911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.