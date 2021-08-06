BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.36% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered BP to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 305.75 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

