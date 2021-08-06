Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 282.89 ($3.70). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 2,760 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

