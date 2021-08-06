Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 664,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.