Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 664,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

