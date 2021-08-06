Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.41). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.38), with a volume of 816,117 shares.

BREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.19. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

