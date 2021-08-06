Brian Lorig Sells 875 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.04. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

