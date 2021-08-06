Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.09 Per Share

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRCK opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Friday. Brickability Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.64. The company has a market capitalization of £302.73 million and a P/E ratio of 27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Alan Simpson sold 12,624,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £11,993,328.20 ($15,669,360.07).

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.