Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

BFAM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,429.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

