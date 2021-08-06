Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 338,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. 184,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,014,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

