Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,621,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.