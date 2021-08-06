Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $173.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $175.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

