Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR opened at $173.93 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

