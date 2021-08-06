Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE BNL opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 57.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

