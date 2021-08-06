Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 811919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

