Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Centene reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 94,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.