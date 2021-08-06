Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Chevron reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,809.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $101.66. 108,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,511. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.