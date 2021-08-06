Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $860,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $10.86 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $341.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $3,123,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

