Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $423,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $826,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 227.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 1,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $280.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

