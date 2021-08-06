Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $364.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $318.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.40.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.75.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

