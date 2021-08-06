Brokerages Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.42). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $2,093,513 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

OLMA traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

