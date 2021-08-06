Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

