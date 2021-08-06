Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $85.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.58 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.03 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

