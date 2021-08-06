Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report sales of $14.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.76 million to $14.70 million. Genasys posted sales of $13.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genasys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

GNSS opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.52. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

