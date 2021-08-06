Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.02. SunPower posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $18,782,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $14,729,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in SunPower by 351.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $11,137,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.