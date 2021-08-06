Brokerages Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT at $4.60

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

NMTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NMTR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,883. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

