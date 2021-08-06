Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $147.48

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,270. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

