Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT at $2.50

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

