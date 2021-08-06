Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Price Target at $34.71

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BRP Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after buying an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BRP Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after buying an additional 658,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,817,000 after purchasing an additional 125,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,226. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

