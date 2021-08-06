Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $22.05

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ChampionX by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 108,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,405 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,472. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

