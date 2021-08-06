Brokerages Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT at $16.75

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. 118,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.