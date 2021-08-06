Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) PT at $25.56

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HESM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $648.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

