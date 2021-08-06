Brokerages Set Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) PT at GBX 495

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Shares of LON KGH traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 403 ($5.27). The stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,113. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.32 million and a PE ratio of 97.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 412.83.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

