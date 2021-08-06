Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $13.15

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,141. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

