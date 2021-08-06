Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) PT at $67.50

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 142,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,705. The stock has a market cap of $971.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

