Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) PT at $67.50

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 142,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,705. The stock has a market cap of $971.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
