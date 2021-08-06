Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target at $71.93

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $583,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

