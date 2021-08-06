Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT at $77.00

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $106.37.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

