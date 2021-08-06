Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target at $73.38

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. 32,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,212. UiPath has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.76.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,024,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,523,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,605,000.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.