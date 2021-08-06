Brokers Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Freshpet stock opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.38 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

