Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Shares of VRSK opened at $189.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,452. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

