Brokers Offer Predictions for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDT. Barclays raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

CLDT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

