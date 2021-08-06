Brokers Offer Predictions for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of PVAC opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

