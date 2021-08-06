Brokers Offer Predictions for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.85.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.12 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.