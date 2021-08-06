Brokers Set Expectations for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

