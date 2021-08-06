Brokers Set Expectations for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FUN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

FUN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

