Brokers Set Expectations for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

PKOH has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,908. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $319.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

