Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 6.7%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 44,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,712,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

BKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $13,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $8,028,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

