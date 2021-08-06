Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. 466,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

