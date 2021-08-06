Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 774,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.