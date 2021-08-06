Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

