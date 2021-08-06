Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 353,971 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

